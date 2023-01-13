Lok Adalat on February 11, nearly 34,000 cases likely to be settled in Mysuru

January 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

More than 34,000 cases are likely to be settled in the Mysuru city and taluk courts during the National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11.

This was stated by the District Principal and Sessions Judge M.L. Raghunath, here on Friday. He also inaugurated the office of the legal aid defense counsel at the Malalawadi Court Complex in Jayanagar.

Mr. Raghunath, who is also the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, said the National Lok Adalat has been constituted for the purpose of settlement of cases and pre-litigation cases through conciliatory process in an amicable manner across all courts.

He said in all, 1,12,113 cases are pending in the courts in Mysuru district out of which 59,507 are civil cases and 61,606 are criminal cases. Of them 34,927 cases are likely to be settled, out of which 16,549 cases have already been identified as having potential for settlement.

There are 3,949 motor vehicle accident cases, 2,306 petty crime cases that could be settled, and 22,649 cheque bounce cases under Section 38 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Out of these 4,413 cases are not registered in courts while there are 222 cases still at the pre-litigation level.

Mr. Raghunath said cases which are amenable for conciliation, on the request of both the litigant parties can be settled either in the courts concerned or by contacting the District Legal Services Authority or the Taluk Legal Services Committees.

Underlining the benefits of Lok Adalat, it was pointed out that any order or award made as part of the conciliation effort will have the same weight as that of any court order. Besides, the litigation can be settled quickly and at very low cost and will not only save time and cost for the litigants but will also help build relationship, said Mr. Raghunath.

A compromise can be arrived at provided the solution suggested through negotiations was satisfactory to the litigants and the court fee will be refunded in such instances, he added and appealed to the public to make use of Lok Adalat to settle disputes.

DLSA member secretary Devaraja Bhute, Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy and others were present.