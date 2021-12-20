Lok Adalat helps settle 10,406 cases

HUBBALLI

A total of 10,406 cases were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat conducted through various courts in Dharwad district on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here, the National Lok Adalat was conducted at various local courts in the district under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge Umesh Adiga.

In all, 34 benches were set up in Dharwad district, including 12 benches in Dharwad, 16 in Hubballi and two each in Kundgol, Navalgund and Kalghatgi. A total of 18,725 cases were identified for hearing at Lok Adalat. Of these, 10,264 cases and 12 pre-litigation cases were disposed of and a sum of ₹31.33 crore was settled during the Lok Adalat.

A 35-year-old property dispute between Gagayi and Tembadmani families in Kundgol was settled through mediation by Judge Parameshwar during the Lok Adalat, the release said.