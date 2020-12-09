Lok Adalat across Karnataka on December 19

Bengaluru

09 December 2020 00:46 IST

A mega Lok Adalat will be organised in all court complexes across the State on December 19.

According to an official release, litigants in pre-litigation cases can approach the legal services authorities/ committees concerned prior to the date of the Lok Adalat through videoconference/ mail/ SMS/ WhatsApp / electronic mode, and physically, to resolve their disputes. The litigants who have cases pending in courts may approach the High Court Legal Services Committee, District Legal Services Authorities in the district headquarters, Taluk Legal Services Committees in every taluk, and the permanent Lok Adalats of the State for getting the benefit of quick and inexpensive settlement of their litigation, pre-litigation matters.

For any further information, contact Nyaya Samyoga, Legal Assistance Establishment (Multiple Services – single point establishment), Nyaya Degula, I floor, H. Siddaiah Road, Bengaluru – 560027. Call 080-22111730 or visit www.kslsa.kar.nic.in.

