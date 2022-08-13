Lok Adalat: 26,337 cases resolved in Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

The courts in Shivamogga district, on Saturday, resolved 26,337 cases through persuasion in the Lok Adalat. Among the cases resolved include 7,228 pending litigations and 19,409 cases in the pre-litigation stage.

In a press release issued in Shivamogga, Rajanna Sankannavar, senior civil judge and member-secretary of Shivamogga District Legal Services Authority said as many as 37 benches were constituted in the district to clear cases in the Lok Adalat on the day. The cases related to insurance and bank transactions among others were resolved by mutual consent. Representatives of financial institutions, advocates and litigants participated in the Lok Adalat.

Principal District and Sessions judge Mustafa Hussain, who is also chairperson of the Legal Services Authority, has congratulated the judges, district administration and the staff for the successful conduct of the Lok Adalat.

In Hassan

The courts in Hassan district cleared 35,727 cases in the Lok Adalat on the day. Principal District and Sessions judge L. Vijayalakshmi Devi, at a press conference in Hassan, said 2,902 litigations and 32,825 cases in pre-litigation cases were settled through discussion and mutual consent.

The judge thanked the advocates, and representatives of the financial institutions for their role in the adalat.