Lok Adalat: 13,415 cases disposed off in Mysuru, 14,837 in Chamarajanagar

July 12, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The popularity of Lok Adalats for dispute resolution is gaining traction as evident in the number of cases that are settled out of court with mutual consent of the warring parties.

The recently-concluded Lok Adalat resulted in resolution of 13,415 cases in Mysuru and 14,837 cases in Chamarajanagar districts.

B.G. Dinesh, Member Secretary, District Legal Services Authority in Mysuru, said in a release that there are 1,14,884 cases pending in Mysuru district of which 28,513 were identified as fit for resolution through Lok Adalat. Of these, 17,446 cases were taken up for resolution through mutual consent of which 13,415 disputes were settled. This included 5,582 cases that were pending in the court and 7,833 cases at the pre-litigation stage, said Mr. Dinesh.

The settlement of traffic (challan) violations yielded ₹4,44,80,014 by way of fine through 2.02 lakh cases across the district including 2.01 lakh cases in Mysuru city. Besides, 124 matrimonial disputes were settled and this included 42 estranged couples who were reunited through mediation during Lok Adalat. There were 396 criminal compoundable cases and 125 partition suits resolved at Lok Adalat

If the settlement of traffic violations are also taken into account then 2,15,833 cases have been disposed during the Lok Adalat in Mysuru and has yielded ₹64,02,79,018 to the exchequer, according to Mr. Dinesh.

In Chamarajanagar, out of 14,837 cases that were disposed off during Lok Adalat held on July 8, 2,949 cases were pending in various courts in the district and 11,888 cases were at the pre-litigation stage. The resolution of the cases yielded ₹11,55,84,621 to the State treasury.

