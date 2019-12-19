Logs taken out from Tyavarekoppa safari

An incident of transporting logs in an illegal manner from the premises of Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari near here has been reported.

The incident took place on Tuesday. More than ten Anogeissus latifolia trees, locally known as dindiga or dindalu, that had dried up were chopped recently as a safety measure. On Tuesday, a tractor carrying the logs of these trees was intercepted by the Department of Forest and Wildlife near Ayanur, 8 km away from the safari. As the driver failed to furnish permission to transport the logs, a case has been booked for illegal transportation.

B. Mukundachandra, executive director of the safari and DCF, said the services of Lakshmana, a daily wage worker allegedly involved in the illegal transportation, have been terminated.

The incident also raised questions about the security arrangements in place at the safari as the tractor exited the premises by crossing the gate where security guards are present round-the-clock. As the chances of involvement of other personnel are high, the department has decided to conduct an internal probe.

Following the incident, the department has also decided to install surveillance cameras at vantage points in the safari limits. At present, the animal and bird enclosures are covered. To avoid illegal transportation of wooden logs from the safari limits and for the safety of visitors, it has been decided to install 40 additional surveillance cameras, Mr. Mukundachandra said and added that tenders for their purchase would be floated shortly.