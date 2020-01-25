Logo released

The 17th Mandya District Kannnada Sahitya Sammelana, a two-day literary conference, will be held at Melkote near Pandavapura from January 31.

C.S. Puttaraju, MLA for Melkote, released the logo and posters of the sammelana here on Saturday.

The district Kannada Sahitya Parishat has selected writer and critic Narahalli Balasubramanya to chair the festival.

Parishat president Chamalapura Ravikumar and others were present at the logo release event.