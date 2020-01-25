Karnataka

Logo released

Melkote MLA C.S. Puttaraju, Mandya District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Chamalapura Ravikumar and others releasing the logo and posters of the 17th district sahitya sammelana in Mandya on Saturday.

Melkote MLA C.S. Puttaraju, Mandya District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Chamalapura Ravikumar and others releasing the logo and posters of the 17th district sahitya sammelana in Mandya on Saturday.

The 17th Mandya District Kannnada Sahitya Sammelana, a two-day literary conference, will be held at Melkote near Pandavapura from January 31.

C.S. Puttaraju, MLA for Melkote, released the logo and posters of the sammelana here on Saturday.

The district Kannada Sahitya Parishat has selected writer and critic Narahalli Balasubramanya to chair the festival.

Parishat president Chamalapura Ravikumar and others were present at the logo release event.

Comments
