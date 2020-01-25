Logo released

The 17th Mandya District Kannnada Sahitya Sammelana, a two-day literary conference, will be held at Melkote near Pandavapura from January 31.
C.S. Puttaraju, MLA for Melkote, released the logo and posters of the sammelana here on Saturday.
The district Kannada Sahitya Parishat has selected writer and critic Narahalli Balasubramanya to chair the festival.
Parishat president Chamalapura Ravikumar and others were present at the logo release event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.