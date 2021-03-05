Logo of Raitha Maha Panchayat launched

The logo of the Raitha Maha Panchayat to be held in Shivamogga on March 20 was launched in Shivamogga on Friday. Kadidal Shamanna, senior farmers’ leader, unveiled the logo in a programme.
Mr. Shamanna said he was elated as pro-farmer, pro-Dalit, and progressive organisations had joined hands to hold the panchayat. “My dream has come true. All organizations have come on one platform”, he said. K.L. Ashok, representing Samyukta Kissan Manch, said farmers from Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru districts would attend. Leaders of Kisan Manch Rakesh Tikayat, Yaduveer Sangh, Jagmohan Singh, who are leading the protests in Delhi, would address the meeting, he said.
Rajya Raitha Sangha leader K.T. Gangadhar said the organisers would extend an invitation to leaders of all political parties. All organizations fighting for the welfare of farmers and workers would take part. “We demand the Centre withdraw the controversial laws it passed without discussion,” he said.
Working president of KRRS H.R.Basavarajappa said the present situation had brought all factions of farmers’ organizations together. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forcing all of us to come together, by bringing in anti-farmer laws. We will fight together against the laws”, he said.
