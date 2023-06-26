HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Logo of Forest Dept. unveiled

June 26, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Shamanth Gorur with the logo he designed for the Forest Department.

Shamanth Gorur with the logo he designed for the Forest Department. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that Karnataka is convincing the Centre to utilise CAMPA funds to construct barricades around the forests in the State.

“Of the total 641-km length, barricading for 310 km has been completed. Each kilometre of barricade costs about ₹1.5 crore, and we wish to complete the whole length in the next three years,” he told reporters here after launching the new logo of the Forest Department. “The Centre is sceptical about using CAMPA funds to put up barricades. I have tried to convince the Centre about the need to have barricades to prevent elephants from coming out of forests and to protect human lives.”

In 2022-2023, a total of 51 deaths, including 29 involving elephants, were reported in the State, he added.

Mr. Khnadre said that efforts would be made to complete the joint survey of Forest and Revenue Department officials in six months. While there is shortage of surveyors, private surveyors would be roped in and he would discuss the issue with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

He said that recruitment process to fill in 335 vacant posts in the department will be started after taking approval from the Finance Department. Since the Finance Department’s approval is not required for appointments in Kalyana Karnataka region, directions have to been issued to submit proposals.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.