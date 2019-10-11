Logo of elephant camp released

The logo of Sakrebail elephant camp near here was released by B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, at a programme held on its premises on Thursday under the aegis of the Department of Forest and Wildlife to mark the valedictory of Wildlife Week.

Tourists throng the camp in large numbers to have a view of the mahouts and kavadis giving bath to the tamed elephants in the Tunga reservoir backwaters. The logo has images of an elephant and its cub standing in the backwaters of the reservoir.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghavendra said that the amenities for the tourists at Sakrebail elephant camp and Tyavarekoppa tiger and lion safari in the district would be upgraded. He said that tourism would pave the way for income and employment generation in Malnad region.

Referring to the approval given by the Central Zoo Authority for the master plan for development of Tyavarekoppa tiger and lion safari near here in February, he said that the State government would soon release ₹2.5 crore for the implementation of the works.

Expressing regret over the deaths of eight elephants at Sakrebail camp since January 2017, he said that the State government would soon upgrade the veterinary hospital at the camp and appoint a dedicated doctor.

Mr. Raghavendra also kick-started a cleanliness drive on the premises of the camp. Students from National Public School and University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga, members of Paropakaram, an organisation working for environment conservation, and staff members of the department took part.