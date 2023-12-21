Logo, mascot to be used extensively to build Brand Mysuru

December 21, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Days after the launch of the logo and mascot to promote Brand Mysuru, the district administration has decided to use and promote it extensively in a move that is expected to give a fillip to tourism.

The Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has issued a circular calling for its use in all inter-departmental correspondence as also with other stakeholders.

The circular directs that all government offices should use the logo and the mascot on its letter heads and should be prominently displayed at all offices as well.

The logo and the mascot should also find a prominent place in the backdrop displays at all government functions and public programmes, Mr. Rajendra added. All government educational and aided institutions too have been instructed to use the logo and mascot on their letter heads.

The government departments have also been instructed to interact with stakeholders and producers of local specialities including handicrafts etc and take steps to create a demand for such products.

Mr. Rajendra said that Mysuru was already known for Dasara festivities and finds a prominent place on the tourism map of India. The logo and mascot have been designed and released in a bid to promote and brand Mysuru as a tourist destination for all seasons. Besides, it is also renowned for culture and heritage, and promoting Mysuru as a brand will also give a fillip not only to tourism but also to trade and business activities, he added.

The logo and mascots were released recently and were selected based on a competition which drew scores of artistes and designers. The logo comprises two caparisoned elephants that are juxtaposed with the mythical bird Gandabherunda which was also the official insignia of the erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom.

The mascot is a dhoti-clad elephant named Appu complete with Mysuru peta or head gear and the tagline for the logo is Our Heritage Your Destination.

The need for a logo and a mascot stemmed from the realisation that Mysuru should be promoted as a brand to set it apart from other destinations. The logo and mascot are reckoned to be reflective of the spirit and the ethos of the city and to which people can relate instantly.

Promoting the logo and the mascot is expected to create a distinct identity for Mysuru and by extension the surrounding tourist places of importance as well. The logo and the mascot, the authorities hope, will enable the people to relate it to Mysuru. The long term benefits is not only tourism promotion but a boost to economic activity and the local economy by way of increase in visitors spending, longer duration of staty in Mysuru etc, according to the authorities.

Another fall is the potential to create a sense of pride about the city not only among the stakeholders but also the residents of Mysuru who can recognize and come to relate with it. In addition, the logo and the mascot is expected to resonate with international audience and create a positive perception about Mysuru which can help boost the city’s image and tourism.