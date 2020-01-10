Logo for Karnataka’s mass marriage programme launched

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched the “Saptapadi” logo for the mass marriage programme sponsored by the government at 100 ‘A’ grade temples in the State coming under the purview of the Muzrai Department.

The weddings will be held on April 26 and May 24, according to an order issued by the department. Both the bride and the bridegroom will have to register at nearby Muzrai temples before March 27 for getting married on April 26, and before April 24 for the May 24 slot. The last day for filing objections to marriage is April 6 and May 4, respectively. The final list of couples getting married will be made public on April 11 and May 9, respectively, the order said. Mass marriages will be conducted in eight temples in Bengaluru city.

Besides an eight-gram gold mangalsutra, costing around ₹40,000, cash of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 will be given to the bride and bridegroom, respectively, for purchase of wedding clothes and other needs, Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

The estimated cost of the undertaking is ₹5.5 crore. The department has not yet given a name for the programme, the Minister said. For more details, call the toll free number 1800-4256654.