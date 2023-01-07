ADVERTISEMENT

Logo and mascot of National Youth Festival in Hubballi released

January 07, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the festival in Hubballi on January 12 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the logo and mascot of the National Youth Festival to be held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Minister for Youth and Sports C. Narayana Gowda was also present.

The theme of this year’s youth festival is ‘Vikasit Yuva, Vikasit Bharat’, and over 7,500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate in this event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the festival in Hubballi on January 12 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

For the festival, the logo designed by Bansilal Ketki of Odisha, inspired by the national flower, lotus, was selected through a competition and she will get a cash prize of ₹50,000. Inbam of Bengaluru, who has created the mascot ‘Champi Chikka’, the elephant, will get a cash prize of ₹50,000.

In a function held virtually on Saturday to release the mascot and logo, Union Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Youth Empowerment & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports C. Narayana Gowda, and Kannada actor Tara Anuradha were present.

There was a discussion on arrangements for the event, and it was decided that a meeting of young legislators, MPs, and other elected representatives would be held. The Railway Board agreed to attach special coaches for the youths coming to Hubballi-Dharwad from different parts of the country.

