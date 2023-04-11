Lodge complaint on CEIR portal for lost or stolen mobile phones: Mysuru police

April 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru city police have urged the public to make use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), a portal launched by the Union Ministry of Telecommunications, for tracking lost or stolen mobile phones. The portal also prevents misuse of stolen or lost mobile phones, according to the police.

A press release said there are possibilities of the phones misused for criminal activities. CEIR, besides tracking lost or stolen phones, can prevent the misuse of phones and therefore, the public must lodge a complaint on www.ceir.gov.in immediately. The e-lost complaint can be lodged in KSP application in the portal and get e-acknowledgement towards the complaint.

The mobile phone users must avail a duplicate sim from the respective service provider as it is necessary for getting the OTP. The sim card has to be kept active for receiving the OTP from the CEIR. Within 24 hours from the time of lodging the complaint and incorporating details on the lost or stolen phone, the phone gets blocked and cannot be used by anyone, the release added.

Once the complaint is lodged in the CEIR portal, it will facilitate the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station (CEN) to find the phone. On getting the phone, the user can visit the CEIR portal and unblock the phone for using it again.

A total of 15 mobile phones, which had either been stolen or lost in Mysuru city recently, were returned to their owners at a function in the city Police Commissioner’s office recently. The total value of the stolen or lost mobile phones, manufactured by different companies, was around ₹3.5 lakh. Tracking of lost or stolen mobile phones has become faster with the launch of the portal, the police said.

