Lockdownin Belagavi

Belagavi will be one of the nine districts that will experience a total lockdown till March 31.
There will be no public transport facilities. Trains will not run and buses will not operate. Private vehicles will, however, not be stopped. Buses will be allowed to come to Belagavi. But they will not leave the bus stand. Long-route buses will be allowed to pass through the city.
All inter-State borders will be sealed.
All business activity will be suspended. Factories and shops will be asked to work with half their manpower. They will have to employ half of their workers on three days a week and the other half on the other three days of the week. A general circular is being issued to all establishments. This will apply even to family-run businesses and factories.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.