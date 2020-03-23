Lockdownin Belagavi

Belagavi will be one of the nine districts that will experience a total lockdown till March 31.

There will be no public transport facilities. Trains will not run and buses will not operate. Private vehicles will, however, not be stopped. Buses will be allowed to come to Belagavi. But they will not leave the bus stand. Long-route buses will be allowed to pass through the city.

All inter-State borders will be sealed.

All business activity will be suspended. Factories and shops will be asked to work with half their manpower. They will have to employ half of their workers on three days a week and the other half on the other three days of the week. A general circular is being issued to all establishments. This will apply even to family-run businesses and factories.