Lockdown withdrawn in Dharwad district

The lockdown imposed in Dharwad district till July 24 has been withdrawn by the district administration following a direction from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

In a late night communication here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that lockdown would be withdrawn on Wednesday based on the direction of the Chief Minister.

He, however, clarified that restrictions imposed in areas that have sealed would continue.

He has appealed to the general public to maintain social distancing and take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe.

Additional beds

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons earlier in the day, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar said that steps were being taken to add an additional 250 beds at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for COVID-19 treatment.

“Private hospitals too have come forward to provide treatment for COVID-19 patients and already, 80 patients are being treated at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad. And, the hospital has been asked to get 500 beds ready for COVID-19 patients. The SDM College of Engineering and Technology hostel will be converted into a COVID Care Centre,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that doctor Bangarshettar of Hubballi had come forward to give 30 beds in Ashoka Hospital in Hubballi for treatment of COVID-19 patients and the district administration would be adding another 20 beds in the hospital for the purpose.

Already, a few private hospitals in Hubballi, including KLE Suchirayu and Tatvadarsha, were providing treatment for COVID-19 patients and the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad was in talks with other private hospitals for increasing beds for such patients, he said.

“We will take doctors of private hospitals into confidence to effectively fight the pandemic. Already, sanction has been given for the purchase of seven new ambulances for the district hospital and they will be procured soon. As of now, 2,000 beds are available in the district,” he said.

Fertilizers

To a query, the Minister clarified that there was no scarcity of fertilizers in the district and that officials have been directed to take action against those demanding higher prices for fertilizers.