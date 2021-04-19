‘Lockdown will not help control COVID-19 surge’

Belagavi

19 April 2021 20:31 IST

“Lockdowns are not necessary as they will not help control COVID-19. The State government should come up with solutions other than lockdowns,” Ramesh Jigajinagi, BJP MP and former Union Minister, said in Vijayapura on Saturday.

“It has been proved that a prolonged lockdown has not helped control the epidemic. Other measures such as strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol, including avoiding crowding, wearing masks and social distancing need to be followed,” he said.

He hoped that the State government would implement such people-friendly schemes that will not affect routine life or damage the economy.

“In a country like India where the population is 130 crore, lockdowns are irrelevant. Even if you enforce a lockdown, people will continue transactions away from the public eye. It is better not to implement lockdown,” he said.