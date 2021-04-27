Lockdown will bring down revenues by 80% a day: FKCCI

Every day, Karnataka earns around ₹1,000 crore in terms of exports, local sales, GST collection, Excise, and other duties, according to FKCCI.

27 April 2021 01:20 IST

Trade body says economy showing signs of revival will tumble again

The fortnight-long lockdown will bring revenues down by 80% and the economy that has been seeing slight signs of recovery in the last three months will tumble again, according to trade body FKCCI. “Every day, Karnataka earns around ₹1,000 crore in terms of exports, local sales, GST collection, excise and other duties. Some 80% of our revenues will be lost during this lockdown,” said Perikal Sundar, president, FKCCI.

A lockdown was required as it is the government’s responsibility to ensure safety and save the lives of people. But it is appalling to see top politicians in this country attending public functions and rallies without masks or complying with any social distancing protocol, he further added. Mr. Sunder said, “It is not the business community and industries spreading the virus. It is certain politicians, callous people who are attending elections rallies, weddings, social gathering or religious events, who are responsible for the virus spreading”.

He wondered how lakhs of MSME workers would reach their work places when public transport and movements are restricted. “This 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. window for shopping is too little and too early in the day and therefore hardly 10% sales only may happen. The government should provide at least one additional window post noon,” he insisted.

The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) asked the government to allow BMTC buses to ply at least to and from industrial hubs in the State as a large percentage of factory workers rely on public transport to commute.

“We assure total cooperation to the State government and will encourage all industries in the MSME sector to comply with the Covid guidelines and help the government to arrest the surge in the number of coronavirus cases and restore normalcy,” said K.B. Arasappa, president, Kassia.

T.R. Parasuraman, president, BCIC said, “It is critical that all workforce communities should be vaccinated on priority to ensure industries are working without interruption. Such a move is also important to make sure our economy is not suffered again.”