Karnataka

Lockdown violators forced to do yoga

Lockdown violators performing yoga on the streets in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Lockdown violators performing yoga on the streets in Kalaburagi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalaburagi police also distribute candles to them

Kalaburagi police personnel forced those people who were found violating the lockdown and roaming around without a vaild reason to perform yoga here on Saturday.

The police also seized around 30 bikes and asked the drivers to perform different asanas on the street.

The police also distributed candles for free to them and instructed them to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to light the candles on Sunday night.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 6:24:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/lockdown-violators-forced-to-do-yoga/article31261269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY