Lockdown violators forced to do yoga

Kalaburagi police personnel forced those people who were found violating the lockdown and roaming around without a vaild reason to perform yoga here on Saturday.
The police also seized around 30 bikes and asked the drivers to perform different asanas on the street.
The police also distributed candles for free to them and instructed them to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to light the candles on Sunday night.
