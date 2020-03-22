Lockdown to continue in Mysuru district

Consequent to the government order to promote social distancing and isolation measures to combat COVID-19, restrictions will be in place across Mysuru district till March 31.

All shops, commercial establishments, workshops dealing with non-essential services shall remain closed.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar told mediapersons on Sunday that there will be restriction on inter-district and inter-State movements of KSRTC buses. Within Mysuru district, the buses will be limited to bare essential requirements and there will be no normal services till March 31.

Check-posts have been established at Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur, at Bavali bordering Kerala and at three places in Periyapatana taluk bordering Kodagu where people will be screened.

Postal department, banks, ATMs, essential services such as UGD services, telecom services, pharmaceutical shops will remain open. In case of hotels and restaurants, only takeaway will be allowed.

The DC said there is no need for panic buying because grocery stores will remain open. In case of teachers, the government has permitted them to work from home.

Industries have been directed to work with 50% labour force without resorting to retrenchment.

Meanwhile, the person from Mysuru who tested positive for COVID-19 is in hospital isolation and the district administration has traced his contacts. The DC said the individual had come into contact with 13 people all of whom have been told to go under home isolation. The patient was fast recuperating and there was no concern about his health, the DC added. The 13 persons whom he had contacted included the hospital staff, all of whom are under home isolation.