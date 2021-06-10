Lockdown to continue in 11 districts, relaxation in Bengaluru, other districts from June 14

While continuing the current lockdown restrictions in 11 districts that have high positivity rates, the Karnataka government on Thursday modified some of the restrictions imposed in other districts, including Bengaluru Urban, from June 14 to 21.

However, the COVID-19 night curfew will be imposed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all districts which have lockdown relaxations. The weekend curfew will also come into effect from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday in all districts which have lockdown relaxations.

Current lockdown restrictions will continue till 6 a.m. on June 21 in 11 districts – Chickmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi, and Kodagu — Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced after a high-level meeting with ministers and officials.

Based on the Technical Advisory Committee’s suggestions, the Chief Minister said the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in 20 districts. Time for opening of all shops delivering essential goods and services such as food material, medicine, milk, fruits and vegetables has been increased by four hours — from morning 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. All street vendors will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All industries and manufacturing units will be allowed to open with 50% staff while garment industries will be permitted to open with 30% staff.

The Chief Minister said construction activities would be permitted and all shops related to construction work such as cement and steel would remain open.

For the benefit of morning walkers, all parks will be allowed to open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

All taxies and autorickshaws will be allowed to operate with only two passengers.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held a videoconference with district commissioners of eight districts with high COVID-19 cases.