Lockdown on SSLC exam dates ideal: Kimmane

Shivamogga

11 June 2020 18:04 IST

Welcoming the decision taken by the State government to conduct SSLC examinations, Kimmane Ratnakar, former Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, has suggested enforcement of State-wide complete lockdown on the examination days for the safety of the students.

On the examination days, no other economic activities should be allowed. This would create a sense of security among the students. The State government should also put in place proper arrangements to ensure that the students get easy access to the examination centres, he said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Mr. Ratnakar said that when S. Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, had called him over the telephone to discuss the issue, he had told him that it was necessary to conduct the examination. Terming both SSLC and second year PUC examinations as decisive phase in the academic life of the students, he said that, to maintain academic standards, assessing the learning abilities of the students through examination was necessary.

On online classes, he said “In Indian society where the digital divide is prevailing, holding online classes amounts to denying of education for many children. The remote areas in Malnad region of Karnataka don’t have access to internet. Moreover, the academicians and psychiatrists have opined that online classes would exert unnecessary pressure on the students.”

On the re-opening of classes, he said that State government can take a call on the issue after assessing the COVID-19 situation. The issue involves the safety of students and teaching staff. A decision to this effect can be taken after thoroughly assessing the risk factors and holding consultation with health experts and academicians, he added.