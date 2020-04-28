Lockdown on in Hassan till May 3

The lockdown in Hassan will continue till May 3 with some relaxations on shops and industries, said Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to presspersons, the officer said the State government had allowed major industries in rural areas and special economic zones to function with some restrictions. Those concerned would have to submit a self-declaration form to the Department of Industries and take permission to run the industries. They should follow certain norms at the workplace to avoid the spread of the infection. The industries with more than 30 workers would have to provide transportation facilities and take special passes from the police.

The DC said that the shops that sell cement, steel, pipes, and electrical items could open as per instructions from the State government. “The district administration has decided to allow these shops to function on alternate days till May 3. I have discussed this with J.C. Madhuswamy, Minister in-charge of the district, and decided to continue with the lockdown till May 3,” he said.

Commercial vehicles that carry goods would be allowed. There will not be any movement of passenger taxis or private vehicles. “There will be some more relaxations after May 3,” he said.