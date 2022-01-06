Lockdown not advisable after last year’s experience: FKCCI

‘Revenue loss to State was around ₹10,000 crore per month during last year’s lockdown’

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and India (FKCCI) on Tuesday strongly opposed any Government plans to impose a lockdown.

In a statement, which was also shared with the media, I.S. Prasad, president, FKCCI, said that the State Government should avoid succumbing to the temptation to announce a lockdown or impose other harsher curbs due to the rising caseload in Karnataka.

“Many experts have stated that even in the event of a third wave and a surge in the Omicron variant, the main deterrent to control the situation is a stricter enforcement of masking, maintaining social distance, regular hand-washing and hygiene, rather than a lockdown or any other stringent curbs that will impact industry and trade,” he cautioned.

“Last year, some estimates showed that the lockdown-induced losses incurred by industry and trade in Karnataka was nearly ₹75,000 crore and the revenue loss to the State around ₹10,000 crore per month. This should be borne in mind before taking any decision,” he suggested.

He also pointed out that while there cannot be a rational trade-off between lives and livelihood, a lockdown cannot be the answer and the economy should not be sacrificed at the altar of public opinion.

FKCCI will also impress on its members and industry, trade and services in the State to take all precautions prescribed and scrupulously follow all the SOP announced by the Government from time to time, it said.