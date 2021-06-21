Lockdown norms relaxed in 6 more districts in Karnataka

They are Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts

The Karnataka government relaxed norms in 6 more districts on Monday following a fall in the positivity rate to less than 5 %.

An order to this effect said Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts have been brought under Category 1, which means that these districts are now eligible for relaxations in lockdown that came into effect from Monday in the rest of Karnataka.

The order said that the decision has been made considering consistent declining trend and weekly moving average positivity rate.

Earlier on Sunday, Dharwad district had been moved to Category 1 along with 16 other districts in Karnataka where commercial activities have been permitted as per Category 1 guidelines for districts where positivity rate is less than 5%.

Eight districts continue to report positivity rate above 5%, and this includes Mysuru, which has been clocking above 10%.