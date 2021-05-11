Lockdown near-total in North Karnataka

An injured woman with a bandage on her leg walking home with her children from the district hospital in Belagavi on Monday.

Belagavi

11 May 2021 07:54 IST

Lockdown was near total across the districts in North Karnataka on Monday.

The main challenge the police faced was to convince people that they are not allowed to use motorbikes or cars to buy essential goods in the morning.

Youth entered into altercation with the police at a few places in Vijayapura. There were allegations of lathi-charge at Gandhi Chowk, Shastri Market and the Central Bus Stand in Vijayapura to control guidelines violators.

The streets in Bagalkot were deserted the whole day. Some vehicles that were seen on the Ring Road were checked by the police at the check-post.

As many as 564 motorbikes and four four-wheelers were seized by the police.

In Belagavi, the police began enforcing the lockdown at daybreak. A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amate was on the streets. The team members succeeded in stopping most vehicles on the road. However, they had a difficult time in convincing commuters that vehicles were not allowed for movement, except for medical emergencies. The police put up barricades on the main roads, including College Road.

Near the railway station, they put up small tents by the roadside where police personnel sat with a book to record the reasons given by riders who said that they had medical emergencies or those who were going to work. Traffic police seized the vehicles from several youth who could not show that they were going on urgent business.

Flower sellers picked up a quarrel with the police when they tried to move them away from the street behind the bus stand. The vendors argued that they had time till 10 a.m. for business, but the police were forcing them to close at 9 a.m. “What can we do if are stopped from selling flowers so early? I cannot take them home unsold,’’ asked Rathnamma, a vendor from Kakati, who fought with a woman police constable. Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath promulgated prohibitory orders under CrPC 144 in the border towns of Athani, Nippani, Raibag and Mudalagi to reduce crowding on the streets.