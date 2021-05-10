Lockdown near total in Kalyana Karnataka

Lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 was almost total in the towns and cities of Kalyana Karnataka region on Monday. Except for essential services such as hospital and pharmacies, all other establishments pulled down their shutters. With vehicular movement being thin, the towns and cities across the region wore a deserted look.

Morning walkers and joggers did not have any problem. People stepped out of their houses during the morning hours and bought essentials, including groceries and milk, for the day.

As the day passed, the urban centres began getting deserted. Police teams were found patrolling the roads. There were additional teams deployed at important locations to ensure the implementation of the new restrictions. Additional forces were deployed in such locations that normally attract more crowds.

The police in Kalaburagi seized 399 vehicles — 228 two-wheelers, 13 three-wheelers and 58 four-wheelers — that were out on the roads without a valid reason.

A number of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths continued to be reported on Monday as well. Ballari reported 26 deaths followed by Bidar with four, Kalaburagi three, Raichur three and Yadgir three.