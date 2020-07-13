Lockdown near-total in Belagavi district

The COVID-19 lockdown was nearly complete in Belagavi on Sunday. All government and private offices were closed. Most of the shops and markets remained shut. This is significant as Tuesday is the holiday and Sunday is a working day in Belagavi.
Schools and colleges are yet to start. Police were stationed in most major road inter-sections and traffic signals, stopping commuters and asking them to go back home. Though the press release issued by Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath on Saturday said that the supply of essentials will not be disrupted, some milk vendors faced problems transporting milk to different areas on their motorcycles.
Maruti Gowli, who sells milk in Tilakwadi after procuring it from farmers in Yallur, said that he was stopped at two places and had to get himself free after telling the police that he sold milk to senior police officers.
The lockdown was observed strictly across the district. However, Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi held a meeting with officials in the Taluk Panchayat office in Gokak.
He asked officers about COVID-19 preparedness and checked on the progress of development works. Officers informed him that around 50 beds were being readied for COVID-19 positive persons in the Gokak taluk hospital.
Mr. Jarkiholi asked traders and officials to observe a voluntary lockdown for eight to 10 days, to contain the spread of the virus.
When asked about holding the meeting during the lockdown, the Minister said that it was an emergency meeting.
