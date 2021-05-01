Lockdown: MCC sets up shelter for poor and homeless

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has set up a shelter home for the homeless and the poor who have been affected by the lockdown imposed over the pandemic.

The temporary shelter has come up at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road to help the distraught destitute, orphans, labourers and others in need of aid. It provides them food and other facilities.

The MCC has established the shelter with the support of Credit-I, an NGO. In the past wave too, the MCC had established the shelter at the same venue which was made use by hundreds of people affected by last year’s nationwide lockdown.

In this connection, the MCC has urged the public to help pass the information on the shelter to such people and help them make use of the facility.

For more information on the shelter and other details, interested persons can call M.P. Varsha of Credit-I on 6362147286; Assistant Commissioner of MCC Zone-6 Mruthyunjaya on 9480515351; Shivappa of MCC on 9886715356; and J.S. Bairalingaiah of MCC on 9740556548, a press release from the MCC said.