Lockdown leads to blood shortage, people urged to donate blood

With the suspension of blood donation camps, in view of the lockdown, the health authorities are reportedly facing a shortage of blood, especially in Kodagu district. The Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri, which has set up a 100-bed COVID-19 isolation ward, has been making appeals to people to donate blood so that the stock can be replenished.

Ravi Karumbaiah of the District Blood Bank, KIMS, Madikeri, told The Hindu that some donors and members of a few NGOs had come forward to donate. “The donors are escorted to the blood bank on reaching the hospital and blood is drawn after completing the mandatory formalities. Their general health conditions are examined before blood is drawn. We recommend that only healthy persons donate blood,” he said.

Dr. Karumbaiah said the hospital was in touch with NGOs and had hopes of replenishing the stock in three days. “For the time being, there is no need to worry, but we want to keep blood in stock, given the lockdown. We shall draw blood lasting for only one month, as we store blood for 35 days from the date of collection. Today, 15 persons donated blood,” he said. “We need 150 to 200 units of blood a month.”

Though the district hospital’s blood bank maintains that the available stock could last a few days, it aims to stock up for at least one month.

Kodagu has reported one COVID-19 case, and stringent measures are in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.