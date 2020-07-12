Lockdown is not the panacea, says Bengaluru industry body

Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on Sunday asked the State government to desist from imposing a lockdown again.
Devesh Agarwal, president, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said in a statement that the latest lockdown was an “extremely regressive step”. He said the government should allow industries to function with adequate precautions in place.
He also urged the government not to bring industries under the scope of the lockdown and expressed confidence that like in other cities such as Chennai, Pune, and Delhi, the government would allow industrial units to work. Industries have put in a lot of effort and resources to recover from the previous lockdowns and green shoots are slowly surfacing with GST collections nearly back to pre-lockdown levels, he said.
The trade body warned that a second lockdown could paralyse the morale of both management and workforce, and impose back-breaking losses on the vulnerable MSM sector.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath