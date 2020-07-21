Lockdown in some wards of Shivamogga city

21 July 2020 18:37 IST

Considering the spread of COVID-19 infection in Shivamogga city, the City Corporation has decided to impose lockdown in a few wards for a week from Thursday. Chidananda Vatare, Commissioner,has said the lockdown will be in effect from 5 a.m. on July 23 to 5 a.m. on July 30.

The areas to be covered include ward 22, 23, 29, 30 and several parts of wards 12, 13 and 33. The area covers localities around Bekkina Kalmatha on B.H. Road, Ameer Mohmed Circle, Ashoka Circle, KSRTC bus stand, new Thirthahalli Road and New Tunga Bridge Road.

The people in these areas will not be allowed to go out and nobody will be allowed to enter these areas. There will be no restriction on hospitals and shops that sell medicines and milk. Other shops would be allowed to function between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., the officer said.