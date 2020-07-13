Lockdown in Raichur, Sindhanurcity limits from July 15 to July 22

YADGIR

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has said that there will be a complete lockdown in the city limits of Raichur and Sindhanur from July 15 to July 22 owing to increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Monday, Mr. Venkatesh Kumar said that the district administration decided to implement a complete lockdown in Raichur and Sindhanur city limits after holding a discussion with elected representatives, businessmen, traders and others.

“As many as 250 positive cases were reported in the last 15 days. Most of them who tested positive were primary and secondary contacts of infected persons. Following this, Raichur has become a district with the highest of number of positive cases owing to primary and secondary contacts,” he said and added that a total of eight patients have died so far.

Essential commodities and emergency services, including medical stores and vegetable shops, will be allowed to run business during the lockdown period. Marriage halls, Kalyan Mantaps and centres of religious activities will remain closed, while protests and functions have been prohibited for a week. However, marriages are being allowed with not more than 20 persons participating, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that permission has been given for essential services between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the areas where there is no lockdown.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, ZP CEO Lakshmikanth Reddy and Additional Deputy Commissioner Durgesh were present.