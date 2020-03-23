Lockdown in nine districts till March 31

Nine districts of the State where people have tested positive for COVID-19 will be under lockdown till the March 31 midnight. Only essential services will be allowed to operate and all public transport and commercial activity will cease to function in these districts.

The lockdown was announced as part of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations 2020, framed under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Hyderabad Infectious Diseases Act, 1950.

The nine COVID-19-affected districts are Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru), Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Chickballapur.

Importantly, the closure order, which has asked all labour-intensive industries in these nine districts to reduce the staff strength to 50% on rotation, has instructed them not to remove any worker on account of this and sanction paid leave on these days to the remaining workers.

Announcing these measures after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa on Sunday afternoon, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that public transport would not work across the State on Monday too, and that services of air-conditioned buses would be stopped till March 31. “There will be no commercial activity in these districts till March 31 while inter-district movement involving public transport will be stopped,” he added.

Mr. Bommai also clarified that while public transport, including KSRTC, BMTC, and Namma Metro services, would be withdrawn, private transport services such as cabs and autorickshaws would continue to ply. According to Mr. Bommai, the government will enforce further measures next week depending on how the situation unfolds in Karnataka and its neighbouring States. “Government offices will be operational in the State, including in the nine affected districts. As per the current schedule, the legislature session will also continue. Pourakarmikas will be working at 50% strength,” he added.

State border closed

An order from the Department of Health and Family Welfare states that the movement of passenger vehicles, both public and private, heavy and light motor vehicles coming into Karnataka from the bordering States of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa shall be stopped until further notice.

This shall not be applicable to vehicles carrying goods, movement of passengers under unavoidable circumstances, emergency or medical reasons, and vehicles carrying essential commodities.