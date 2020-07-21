Karnataka

Lockdown in five Belagavi taluks to end today

Lockdown imposed in five taluks of Belagavi district — Gokak, Mudalagi, Kagwad, Athani and Nippani — will end on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath signed orders ending the lockdown in these taluks on Tuesday, following Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s announcement in Bengaluru that there was no need to continue lockdown in the State.

Mr. Hiremath said that focus would be on contact tracing, testing and hospital management to combat the disease. He also said that efforts would be made to reboot the economy, by implementing schemes of the Union and State government in various sectors.

The Deputy Commissioner has also asked all residents of the district to follow COVID-19 protocol by maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and carrying out sanitisation.

