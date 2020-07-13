Karnataka

Lockdown in Dharwad district from July 15

There will lockdown again in Dharwad district from July 15 to 24 and it will come into force from 10 a.m on Wednesday.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar made this announcement after chairing a meeting with officials and then with doctors.

The lockdown will be in force till 8 p.m. on July 24.

However construction and industrial activities, and supply of essential commodities have been given exemption.

