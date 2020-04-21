Lockdown has helped achievesignificant success, says expert

Lockdown has helped achieve significant success in slowing down COVID-19 infections, according to Debaprasad Chattopadhyaya, director of National Institute of Traditional Medicine, a Belagavi-based Indian Council of Medical Research laboratory.

“It has given us a lot of time to prepare for COVID-19 management. That is the idea (behind a lockdown),” said the microbiologist who has worked with viruses and traditional medicine for decades across the country. Lockdown has helped delay the transition of disease transmission to stage three, he said.

“The third stage involves social or community transmission. It is a natural course in disease transmission. It can only be delayed but cannot be avoided. However, slowing it down and buying time for solid ground-level preparations will help us face the social transmission stage,” he said.

He pointed out that the infected patients recover or their condition deteriorates depending on factors such as age, immunity levels and absence of co-morbidities. “What we should understand is that the rate of COVID-19 spread is fast, but the mortality rate is low. It is, in fact, less than the mortality rate of its cousin virus SARS, which killed many more people and is still killing people after so many years,” he said.

Responding to reports that the State government has proposed to set up a COVID-19 test centre in ICMR-NITM in Belagavi, he said that the laboratory was ready with equipment, scientists and trained personnel to handle such challenges.

“In fact, the institute has qualified and experienced scientists to find a cure for the disease. With the right equipment and some additional manpower, we could come up with a traditional medicine-based cure for the disease in around two years,” he said.

ICMR set up a regional medical research laboratory in Belagavi in 1994. It was renamed as National Institute of Traditional Medicine with an enlarged mandate to nucleate ICMR research on traditional medicine across the country and collaborate research with AYUSH wings.

“The Belagavi NITM laboratory is currently working on traditional drugs for dengue and liver disease, among other things,” said S.L Hoti, senior scientist and a former in-charge director of the laboratory.

“Efforts to find a cure for COVID-19 are on across the world. Clinical trials are on for drugs such as Remdesivir, Acyclovir, Penciclovir and Favipirvir in the U.S. and other countries. There is some work happening in India too,” Dr. Hoti said. Some existing drugs are being re-purposed for COVID 19, he said.