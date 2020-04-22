Lockdown halts ISRO’s 2020 young scientist plan

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced Indian Space Research Organisation to indefinitely postpone the second annual edition of its young scientist camp, YUVIKA 2020.

This year’s programme was scheduled to be held during May 11-22 for 100-plus students from all States who have completed Std. 9. They would have spent two weeks under ISRO tutelage, visiting its various centres and interacting with its scientists.

ISRO said, “In connection with the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided to postpone the YUVIKA 2020 programme. The revised schedule of the programme will be informed subsequently.”

ISRO's outreach section was selecting the finalists, three from each State or union territory, in late March when the lockdown stalled it.