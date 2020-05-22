Lockdown gets more people say ‘Kannada gothu’

Kavitha S. has been staying in the city for five years now, but could not learn to speak Kannada. “As there was hardly anyone who knew the language in my circle, I learnt to understand it, but not speak it. However, since the lockdown, I have started to pick up words and sentences,” she said.

Knowing Kannada, she says, makes her feel at home. “To understand the city better, one needs to know its language, to understand and interact with the culture,” she said.

The COVID-19 lockdown has seen people take up unique hobbies, lost interests, or learn something new. For an increasing section who have made Bengaluru their home in the last decade, this period is seeing them transition from “Kannada gottilla” to “Kannada gothu” through online classes.

Various individuals and groups are already teaching basic spoken Kannada, but have seen a steady rise in those enrolling for their courses since the lockdown. One such is the Kannada Gothide WhatsApp group created and administered by Deepak N. and Vidyashree B.L., MNC employees.

“We started the first batch in November last year with around 70 participants. Since there was good response, we started the second batch in the second week of March. Soon the WhatsApp group was full and many more wanted to join. Hence, we created the third group, which was also full within a few days,” said Mr. Deepak, who is overwhelmed with the response to the free classes.

According to him, the lockdown and work-from-home are the reasons for the overwhelming response. “People want to be productive. We just provided them a platform at the right time,” he said.

Anup Maiya of KannadaGottilla, another popular learning platform, said they started online reading and writing class as a lockdown special, adding that many people who had enrolled for spoken Kannada classes had showed interest in reading and writing.

Charulatha Varadarajan, who has been staying in the city since 2006, said she has been part of many such classes. “They have helped me. Through the new class now, I am learning about verbs and tenses. As many people are working from home, they want to spend their time judiciously and productively,” she said.

Ms. Vidyashree said that apart from teaching, what is more important is continuous practice. “Once people start relentlessly trying, they will easily pick up words and sentence formation structure,” she said.

Interested people can contact Deepak via WhatsApp on 8892177465 for free classes.