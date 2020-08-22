Lockdown gave these CET toppers an edge

Bengaluru

22 August 2020 00:22 IST

They say they prepared well in three months after the test got put off

Students who bagged top ranks in the Common Entrance Test (CET), the results of which were announced on Friday, attributed their performance to the three extra months they got after the examination was postponed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the delays and uncertainty as well as the stress of sitting for the examination while the number of COVID-19 cases was rising, took a toll on their mental health, they said.

It took time to get a routine, follow it, and prepare rigorously for the CET, said a student.

The CET, which was supposed to be held on April 22 and 23, was postponed to July 30 and 31.

Rakshith M. of R.V. PU College, Bengaluru, bagged the first rank in the engineering stream. He attributed his success to studying consistently all through the year. “I prepared short notes of all chapters, which helped me immensely during revision as the syllabus was very vast,” he said, adding that it was only two months after the lockdown that he was able to focus.

Shubhan R. of Sri Chaitanya e-techno School, Bengaluru, who secured the second rank in the engineering stream, said he aspires to bag a seat in IIT Bombay. “I am preparing for the JEE Advanced and I had very little preparation to do for CET,” he said. Shubhan ensured that he took time out to relax. “I stuck to the prescribed books and the lockdown gave me a chance to revise the concepts again. I had decided to leave some portions out but as I got so much time owing to the lockdown, I was able to finish studying all the concepts,” he said.

The only girl student to bag a top 10 rank across three disciplines was Sanjana K. of BASE PU College in Mysuru. She bagged the second rank in agriculture and yogic sciences, third in veterinary sciences, and fifth rank in the Pharma D. and B. Pharma stream.

While elated with her CET scores, she is focussing on NEET, which she intends to top as she wants to become a doctor. “The preparation for NEET helped me to do well in the CET. I am looking forward to doing well in the ensuing entrance tests. If you have dedication, success will follow you,” she said.

Ms. Sanjana, who scored 99.25% in PCMB in the board exam, said she was focused on her studies over the last two years. “The additional time that I got for the preparation because of the lockdown was very helpful. This was useful in facing the exams more competently. I made the best use of the time.”