Lockdown extension in Dharwadafter consultation, says Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that any decision on extending lockdown in Dharwad district would be taken only after consulting elected representatives, the administration and other organisations.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the decision to impose lockdown in Dharwad district till July 24 was taken after discussion through video conference with the Chief Minister and with the consent of the Chief Secretary. The main objective was to break the chain of infection, he said.

Additional beds

The Minister said that steps were being taken to add an additional 250 beds at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for COVID-19 treatment in a phased manner.

“Private hospitals too have come forward to provide treatment for COVID-19 patients and already, 80 patients are being treated at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad. And, the hospital has been asked to get 500 beds ready for COVID-19 patients. The SDM College of Engineering and Technology hostel will be converted into a COVID Care Centre,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that doctor Bangarshettar of Hubballi had come forward to give 30 beds in Ashoka Hospital in Hubballi for treatment of COVID-19 patients and the district administration would be adding another 20 beds in the hospital for the purpose.

Already, a few other private hospitals in Hubballi, including KLE Suchirayu and Tatvadarsha, were providing treatment to COVID-19 patients and the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad was in talks with other private hospitals for increasing the availability of beds for such patients, he said.

“We will take doctors of private hospitals into confidence to effectively fight the pandemic. Already, sanction has been given for purchase of seven new ambulances for the district hospital and the vehicles will be procured soon. As of now, 2,000 beds are available in the district,” he said.

Fertilizers

To a query, the Minister said that there was no scarcity of fertilizers in the district and that officials have been directed to take action against those demanding higher prices for fertilizers.