Karnataka

Karnataka extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 14

The Karnataka government on Thursday extended the lockdown for one more week, till 6 a.m. of June 14.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced that though the number of COVID-19 cases were declining, the pandemic was spreading to rural areas. The lockdown would be lifted after June 14 if the cases fall below 5%.

The Chief Minister also announced a COVID package of ₹323 crore for the benefit of powerloom weavers, teachers of unorganised primary and secondary schools, ASHA workers, anganwadi assistants and fishermen, unorganised workers in the film industry, and priests of ‘C’ category Muzrai temples.

He also announced relief in electricity bills to industries in the MSME sector. The government has decided to provide milk powder of 500 grams to each schoolgoing child in June and July, along with foodgrains.

Earlier, the Chief Minister announced a ₹1,111.82 crore package for the benefit of workers in the unorganised sector who had been impacted by the lockdown.


