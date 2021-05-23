Lockdown extended in North Karnataka dists

‘This will be stricter than the one that ends today’

Acting on the State government’s orders, officers in North Karnataka districts have extended lockdown till June 7.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath issued prohibitory orders, effective till June 7, restricting movement of people.

In Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil announced on Sunday that strict lockdown will be enforced till June 7. He said that the people had extended cooperation for the lockdown till May 23 and hoped they will continue to do so till June 7.

The State government has asked officers to extend lockdown from 6 a.m. on May 24 to 6 a.m. on June 7. This will be stricter than the one that ends on Monday, Mr. Patil said in a virtual video conference.

Only essential commodities will be permitted to be stocked, transported sold and bought. Goods transport, ambulances and hearse vans will be allowed. Groceries and meat shops will be open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Liquur shops and hotels will not be allowed to operate, even for parcel services. Indira canteens will serve free food. Hotels near hospitals will be allowed to function against application. They are expected to follow guidelines.

All events such as marriages, house warming ceremonies, birthdays and others are prohibited.

Perishable farm produce, essential industries, Defence-related units and other permitted industries and logistics units will be allowed to work.

Officers and vehicles on duty, milk and other essential goods vehicles, newspapers vendors and journalists will be allowed to travel. All of them should have pass or essential documents.

Hubballi and Dharwad have five containment zones. Residents will be tested and medicine will be given to them.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said that the police will not issue pass but will allow movement of vehicles based on photo identity cards of commuters. Vehicles of those who are on the road without a proper reason will be seized, he said.