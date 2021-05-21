Karnataka lockdown extended till June 7

In the wake of spread of COVID-19 cases in the State, particularly in rural areas, the government has extended the lockdown for another 14 days, from May 24 to June 7.

After holding an-hour long meeting with Ministers and officials, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the people would be allowed to buy essential items from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the extended period of the lockdown.

“All the ongoing lockdown rules will be enforced across the State strictly,” he said.

All essentials goods and services such as food stuffs, medicines, milk, fruits and vegetables would be available from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to return home by 9.45 a.m. itself.

He also announced that the people infected with black fungus would be treated free of cost in government hospitals.

Earlier, the State government imposed lockdown for 14 days from May 10 to May 24.