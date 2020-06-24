Lockdown expected to be discussed in Cabinet today

As Karnataka sees a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the midst of a demand for another round of lockdown to contain its spread, especially in Bengaluru, the State government seems to be under pressure to bring it up for discussion in the Cabinet on Thursday.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday told reporters that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would take a call.

‘Limited discussion’

While former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has suggested another round of lockdown, government sources said that a few Cabinet Ministers have also expressed their support for lockdown to contain the spread. So far, ‘limited discussions’ have taken place on the lockdown issue and there has been no discussion in which the Chief Minister was involved. The CMO sources, however, admitted that the government is under pressure with COVID-19 positive cases increasing.

Government sources said that the issue may come up for a ‘detailed informal discussion’ during the Cabinet though it is not on the agenda. “It is to be seen how or whether a lockdown will be reimposed. The Chief Minister has taken inputs from experts,” sources said.

Mr. Bommai said that it is ultimately the Chief Minister who will decide on the issue. “He has been getting reports from officials daily and has been seeking information from experts,” he said. Whether it should be discussed in Cabinet or the health task force, and the effects of lockdown on economic activities among others will all have to discussed, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sriramulu said that the issue of rising COVID-19 cases will be discussed in the expert committee and it will be brought to the attention of Chief Minister. Further, there are guidelines set by the Union government too, the Minister pointed out.