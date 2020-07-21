Lockdown ends today, CM bats for revival of economy

Bengaluru

Yediyurappa asks people to wear mask, maintain social distance while walking on roads

After several rounds of meetings with officials and consultations with experts during the last few days, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided against extending the existing lockdown in the State, including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts, for revival of the economy.

This means that the week-long lockdown imposed on July 15 will end on Tuesday and all business activities will become operational from Wednesday.

In his 20-minute address to the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made it clear that the lockdown was not a solution for containing COVID-19. He stressed that the people have to wear masks and maintain social distance while walking on roads and in parks to control the spread of the pandemic. The police would take strict action against those who are found walking without wearing masks, he warned.

Noting that number of COVID-19 cases spread largely owing to arrival of people from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, which had recorded high number of cases, Mr. Yediyurappa said no movement of people would be allowed in containment zones in urban areas of the State.