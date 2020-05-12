Lockdown decisions : U-turns or course correction by govt.?

The Indian Railways started the Shramik special trains on May 3 to ferry migrant workers to their home States. But, the Karnataka government stopped them on May 6 and hurriedly reintroduced them on May 8 after drawing severe flak. This is only the latest of at least half-a-dozen instances of the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka doing flip-flops on key decisions ever since the lockdown was introduced.

Both the Opposition and a section within the ruling BJP say these U-turns raise questions over the quality of administration and leadership. Another section, however, say that they show a government which is not rigid and is amenable to course correction.

In a faction-ridden BJP, such flip-flops have become a pretext for a hushed campaign against the Chief Minister — that “with advancing age and deteriorating health, the CM seems to have lost his grip over administration”. It can be recalled that party legislators had circulated at least two unsigned letters since February seeking a change in leadership.

However, sources close to the Chief Minister term this charge “motivated” and argue that it was Mr. Yediyurappa who has been the “most hardworking” and cite the relatively better performance of the State in tackling COVID-19 as proof of his leadership.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said: “The decision making in the State is only responding to a fast evolving, dynamic situation that is also unprecedented. It reflects a readiness for course correction without any ego issues.”

Tight rope-walk

Multiple sources in the government, The Hindu spoke to, painted a more nuanced picture of a tight rope-walk between concerns over health, welfare, and economy.

For instance, a senior legislator cited the flip-flop over Indira Canteen as reflecting this rather difficult situation. The government-run subsidised canteen was initially closed to ensure social distancing and then an order was issued to provide free food through them to feed thousands who had lost livelihood. Within days, it was made a paid service because free food led to crowding. “Making it paid was a strategy to prevent crowding and it worked,” he said.

However, civic activists have consistently argued that such “strategies” against the poor are nothing short of inhuman. The same rationale lay behind charging exorbitant bus fares from migrants, which left the government red-faced as the Opposition Congress offered to pay for their travel. This forced the government to make it free. “Charging more than double from homebound migrants was neither good governance nor good politics,” admitted a senior Minister. who did not wish to be named.

Adding to the existing confusion — with interests of economy, health or political posturing often clashing with each other — is also a Cabinet marred by one-upmanship between Ministers, sources said. For instance, the strategy to make services paid to prevent crowding and thereby ensuring social distancing has been championed by one group of Ministers, while others hold a contrary view.

“In an unprecedented situation, mistakes were made trying to balance various concerns. As various persons, including Ministers and bureaucrats, present their concerns, it is on the Chief Minister to take a holistic view and decision. He may have erred a few times, but has been open and opted for course correction to his credit,” said a legislator.

Meanwhile, activists working on the ground argue that some flip-flops have come with a clear political agenda. The decision to “let BJP MLAs rule the roost” in distribution of ration kits and such other welfare measures led to its politicisation, finally leaving out the most vulnerable to fall off the safety net, they argue.