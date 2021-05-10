Lockdown almost total in three districts

Hassan

10 May 2021 20:24 IST

Lockdown that came into effect on Monday was almost total in Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. The police seized hundreds of vehicles that hit the streets violating guidelines. Senior police officers did rounds in the districts to oversee the enforcement of the restrictions.

The State government has prohibited people from taking out private vehicles even to procure essential items. Finding this rule anti-people, many argued with the police, who seized the vehicles, in compliance with the guidelines. The police insisted that people could only reach the nearest shop by foot. However, they had no response when asked how shopkeepers in residential localities should procure essential things from the wholesale market, without taking out their vehicles.

The Agriculture Department officers have issued circulars appealing to farmers to purchase essential fertilizers from the nearest Raita Samparka Kendras. However, the farmers wondered how they could transport the heavy bags without vehicles. The police maintained that they were just following the guidelines issued by the State government.

Senior police officers, including the Superintendents of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda of Hassan, B.M. Laxmi Prasad of Shivamogga and Akshay M. Hakay of Chikkamagaluru, did rounds to ensure that lockdown was enforced effectively.