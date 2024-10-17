Lock-up contingency fund in Karnataka doubled after a decade

The State government has increased the lock-up contingency fund given to the station house in charge after a decade, from ₹75 to ₹150 per detainee. This move is aimed at addressing rising costs of essentials, such as food and other necessities, for suspects detained in police stations and reducing the burden of the station house in charge.

The government raised the amount from ₹16 to ₹75 in 2014 based on the recommendation of the State Human Rights Commission.

However, owing to the steep hike in prices of essentials, a proposal was sent from the State police headquarters with a request to increase the amount to ₹300, as the present budget burdened the station house officers.

“The sharp rise in inflation and the subsequent increase in the prices of basic commodities have placed a significant strain on the resources allocated for detainees. With this adjustment, the government hopes to ensure that the basic needs of suspects in custody are met adequately, preventing issues such as food shortages and malnutrition during detention,” said an official.

Considering the request, the State government increased the allocation. Officials from the State’s law enforcement and correctional services applauded the decision, noting that the previous allocation had become increasingly insufficient. They also highlighted that the hike in the cost of essential goods, such as food, hygiene products, and other necessities, had made it difficult to maintain the detainees’ welfare under the old funding model.

While many police officials welcomed the decision, stating that it gives them some respite, they also said that the revised amount is not enough for two square meals, and they continue to spend money from their pockets to provide decent food. “Usually, detainees are kept for 24 hours, and we have to provide food, water, and whatever they ask for. For this, ₹150 may be too little. These days, it’s difficult even to get sandwiches for this amount,” said a police officer.

“Because of the meagre amount and the tedious process of asking GST bills, not many people even opted for it. There relatives of the accused ended up bearing the expenses, which led to corruption of a different kind,” said another police officer.