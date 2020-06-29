Locals resent tourists’ presence

The increase in the number of tourists visiting hill stations in the district has left the locals worried. After witnessing hundreds of vehicles moving towards Mullayyanagiri, Seethalayyanagiri, Bababudangiri and other hill stations, the local people have appealed to the district administration to stop outsiders visiting the tourist places, to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection.
On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the hill stations. According to the statistics at the check-post, more than 700 cars, 500 two-wheelers and at least 20 tempo travellers carried tourists to the hill stations on the day.
A few youths at Kaimara, near the check-post, held a protest displaying posters appealing to the tourists not to visit the district. The local people, worried over the increase in tourists, launched a campaign on online platforms appealing to the district administration to stop them.
Similarly, people in Mudigere taluk took objection to a large number of visitors at Devaramane. Many posted statements on social media requesting the tourists not to visit the place for a few more days.
